WATCH: Hamas supporters storm barricades at DNC August 20, 2024

Protesters smashed through the barricades, chanting 'Biden Harris you can't hide, stop funding the genocide,' and one protester even readily admitted his outright support for Hamas and the Oct. 7th massacre.

Ok they broke through, one more fence to break until things get real interesting… https://t.co/Tk5CObPDuT pic.twitter.com/Q47fXQM9cN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2024

Do you support Hxmas? "Every Palestinian supports Hxmas, not just me" Do you support Oct 7th? "Yes I do" pic.twitter.com/USQjTGRh9L — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2024

DNC Why do you have a Hxmas flag? "Because I am Hxmas" pic.twitter.com/ufgXyIIFbS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) August 20, 2024