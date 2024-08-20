Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters storm barricades at DNC

Protesters smashed through the barricades, chanting ‘Biden Harris you can’t hide, stop funding the genocide,’ and one protester even readily admitted his outright support for Hamas and the Oct. 7th massacre.

