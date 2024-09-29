WATCH: IAF destroys Houthi power plants, oil reservoirs, and port

The IDF called the strikes retaliation for three ballistic missile attacks targeting central Israel, all of which were intercepted without causing any injuries.

– Lebanese Al Mayadeen reports additional strikes on oil reserves in Ras Issa, near the Hodeidah port.

– According to Saudi Al-Arabiya, Israeli airstrikes m hit a power plant at the Hodeidah port.

What we know so far:

Footage of area hit by Israeli airstrikes in Hodeidah, Yemen, a short while ago by reported Israel airstrikes. Significant damage can be seen in at the site. Credit to Ibrahim al-Nahari. pic.twitter.com/x6CkpIgD4T

This is what you get for f*cking around with Israel

This video is from today. The post below is from July.

It seems the Houthis are having a little trouble with De Ja Vu https://t.co/EN99cIoiIO pic.twitter.com/DcOa3clq0V

— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 29, 2024