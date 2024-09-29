WATCH: IAF destroys Houthi power plants, oil reservoirs, and port September 29, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iaf-destroys-houthi-power-plants-oil-reservoirs-and-port/ Email Print The IDF called the strikes retaliation for three ballistic missile attacks targeting central Israel, all of which were intercepted without causing any injuries. Are ya winning, Houthis? pic.twitter.com/9tHWaQlmZU — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 29, 2024 NOW: ISRAELI STRIKES IN YEMEN 🚨 What we know so far: – According to Saudi Al-Arabiya, Israeli airstrikes m hit a power plant at the Hodeidah port. – Lebanese Al Mayadeen reports additional strikes on oil reserves in Ras Issa, near the Hodeidah port. – Yemeni media reports… pic.twitter.com/Gv4v1Ef51K — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 29, 2024 Read WATCH: Houthis release footage of missile launch targeting central Israel Footage of area hit by Israeli airstrikes in Hodeidah, Yemen, a short while ago by reported Israel airstrikes. Significant damage can be seen in at the site. Credit to Ibrahim al-Nahari. pic.twitter.com/x6CkpIgD4T — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 29, 2024 Yemen right now This is what you get for f*cking around with Israel pic.twitter.com/jzuIw8Qelp — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 29, 2024 This video is from today. The post below is from July. It seems the Houthis are having a little trouble with De Ja Vu https://t.co/EN99cIoiIO pic.twitter.com/DcOa3clq0V — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) September 29, 2024 Hodeidah portHouthisIAFYemen