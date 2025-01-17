Search

WATCH: Iranian politician admits sphere of influence collapsed

Hossein Marashi, an Iranian politician, stated that Iran can no longer use proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and that their situation is similar to when Iraq reclaimed Faw in 1988.

