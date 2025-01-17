WATCH: Iranian politician admits sphere of influence collapsed

Hossein Marashi, an Iranian politician, stated that Iran can no longer use proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, and that their situation is similar to when Iraq reclaimed Faw in 1988.

Hossein Marashi, former Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran:

We have lost Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and we can no longer rely on the Houthis.

Our current situation mirrors 1988, when Iraq recaptured FAW in the Iran-Iraq War.

— Alex Kennedy (@therealmindman) January 17, 2025