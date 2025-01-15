Search

WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza celebrate accepted ceasefire deal

The 42-day ceasefire agreement includes Hamas releasing 33 Israeli hostages while Israel would release 30 to 50 Palestinian prisoners per Israeli hostage and increasing the amount of aid into the Gaza Strip.

