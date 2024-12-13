WATCH: Syrian rebel leader vows to implement Sharia law and morality police in new regime December 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-rebel-leader-vows-to-implement-sharia-law-and-morality-police-in-new-regime/ Email Print Abu Mohammad al-Julani leader of the conquering rebel force promised to create a morality police to ensure Sharia law will be kept to the fullest like in Afghanistan.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/WhatsApp-Video-2024-12-13-at-11.10.38_e22bbf03.mp4 Abu Mohammad al-JulaniShariaSyria