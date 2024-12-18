Search

WATCH: Syrian woman confronts UN envoy over delayed visit to infamous Sednaya Prison

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-syrian-woman-confronts-un-envoy-over-delayed-visit-to-infamous-sednaya-prison/
Email Print

The UN, known for its selective morality, was criticized by a Syrian woman who shouted at the arriving envoy, accusing the world body of responding too late to help the hundreds of thousands of innocent prisoners tortured and executed.

>