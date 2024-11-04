What to expect this election – and beyond

The real concern is not so much the election itself but the aftermath, because Democrats will under no circumstances allow Trump to become President again.

By Mark Tapson, Frontpage Magazine

We’re right on the cusp of – yes, it’s true and not just a hyperbolic cliché – the most consequential election of our time. What can you expect on November 5th – and then beyond?

The short answer is: expect the unexpected, which sounds like another cliché as well as a waffling response, but the only thing we can be sure of is that from here through Inauguration Day and beyond, chaos is going to be the order of the day.

First, the election itself. As things stand now, I personally do not see how Donald Trump can lose – even factoring in what will surely be widespread attempts at voter fraud including an unknown quantity of illegal aliens who have been registered to vote by the Democrats (which is precisely the reason, of course, that they threw open the southern border for four years).

The Democrats know they’re going to lose, which is why activists have already started burning ballot boxes in Washington state and Oregon (and you can expect more ballot boxes in other states to begin meeting the same fate).

I don’t see how the Democrats can even cheat their way to victory this time.

We all know – and the Democrats especially are painfully aware – that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are a disastrous duo whom no one likes and they have run a terrible campaign that is floundering more and more each day.

Conversely, we also all know – and the Democrats especially are painfully aware – that Trump has been a rock star on the campaign trail and that YUGE crowds have come out for him everywhere.

Kamala could only boost her crowds with a bait-and-switch, promising Beyoncé concerts that never materialized, for example.

Kamala couldn’t even score a victory with a solo CNN town hall; CNN commentators afterward couldn’t cover for her disastrous performance.

Her entire campaign has been based on lies and fear-mongering about fascism and democracy because she’s incapable of talking policy or differentiating herself from the decrepit, deposed Joe Biden.

Biden, by the way, may have dealt her campaign a fatal blow late last week by calling Trump supporters – more than half the country – “garbage.”

It’s his “deplorables” moment and Kamala and her media allies have been unable to convincingly disavow what he said.

Not that all of them are willing to disavow that characterization anyway. A major billionaire democrat donor actually publicly declared that describing the Right as garbage is “an understatement.”

The left hates us with the heat of a thousand suns.

That’s why this election is so consequential. Yes, every presidential election in the 21st century, if not before, has been labeled “the most consequential election of our time.”

But every election has been the most consequential at the time, because our political landscape has become increasingly fractured by an increasingly radical far-Left movement which dominates the Democrat Party, which now wields both political and cultural dominance, and threatens to steer the country irreversibly further Left under a potential Harris/Walz regime.

In any case, while Kamala’s campaign implodes, Trump is off racking up tens of millions of views of a 3-hour interview with podcaster Joe Rogan; he’s shrugging off assassin’s bullets at rallies; he’s capitalizing big-time on Democrat attacks by slinging fries at McDonald’s and campaigning in a garbage truck; he blew the roof off a Madison Square Garden rally – and don’t even get me started on JD Vance’s media appearances, in which he mops the floor with frustrated, agitated, Left-wing talking heads.

He’s a role model for how to deal with the hostile liars in the media.

As an aside: I’m happily married but I’m on the verge of a serious bromance with JD Vance, who exudes a real presidential presence.

I am praying for four years of Trump in the Oval Office and then eight more under JD Vance. That would just about Make America Great Again.

Anyway, there’s no question that in a free and fair election, Trump would win. However, we all know that in America we don’t have free and fair elections anymore, thanks to massive Left-wing voter fraud and a feckless Republican party that has allowed our electoral process to degenerate into a hopeless mess which no one trusts.

So again, we can expect the unexpected in terms of the election, even though I believe Trump will ultimately win – assuming he is not assassinated first, and I’m not joking or being flippant about that.

We all know the Left is praying (there are no atheists in foxholes) that someone takes him out before Nov. 5th, or at the very least before he takes office in January.

And it won’t end there. Once he re-enters the White House, he’ll be facing four years of assassination attempts because the left will never stop wanting him dead.

The real concern is not so much the election itself but the aftermath, because Democrats will under no circumstances allow Trump to become President again.

They have already promised they will do everything in their power to de-legitimize the vote count or disqualify Trump or otherwise do whatever it takes to prevent the transfer of power.

If the Democrats refuse to allow the peaceful transfer of power (which they’ve spent the last four years accusing Trump of), America will be thrust into a hot civil war.

If Trump loses, it will only be because of massive voter fraud, but the Right will not sit back this time and accept it.

I will not be surprised at all if there is violent pushback. So whether he wins or loses the vote count, America is going to be wracked by violent unrest and chaos for months like nothing we’ve seen since 2020, if not worse.

And Trump himself will face daily internal resistance within the halls of power from whatever remains of the Deep State, which hopefully this time he will have the focus to clean up.

If Kamala “wins,” her presidency will be the most radical in American history. It’s easy and tempting to dismiss her as an epically incompetent dim bulb, because that’s what she is.

It’s easy and tempting to mock her pompous word salads, her nervous cackling, her Meryl Streep-level range of accents when addressing different demographics, but remember that she is also ruthless, ambitious, and cruel, and she enjoys destroying lives through political power.

With her in the White House we can expect four years of vindictiveness and retribution against political opponents, in addition to the most radical imaginable policies.

Despite the Left’s attempt to paint Tim Walz as a regular guy, like a local Little League coach, he too is a ruthless radical.

A Harris/Walz administration will be catastrophic for America, so brace yourself. Start now, if you haven’t already, preparing for the worst times America has endured in living memory.

Because her enemies both internal and external will smell blood in the water and, if I may mix my metaphors, launch a full-court press to take America down for good.

If you’re not already a prepper, learn to be one. Start creating local networks of friends and neighbors whom you can count on in hard times, and prepare yourself physically, mentally, and spiritually for various hardship scenarios, especially if you live in urban areas ruled by Democrats.

Because those areas are going to witness ugly unrest and violent breakdown like we saw during the George Floyd riots.

The same goes for America even if Trump and Vance win the election, because the Democrats will “resist” by any means necessary.

Through the Democrat narrative to demonize Trump as Literally Hitler™ and his supporters as Nazis and fascists, the Left is laying the groundwork for violent “resistance” intended to destabilize the country from Day One.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is one of the biggest liars and propagandists in Congress, has vowed that Congress will remove Trump by invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office.

Raskin has said that it’s going to be up to him and his fellow Dem lawmakers on January 6, 2025, to tell the “rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified.”

He added, “And then we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions.”

Vote accordingly, if you haven’t already, and prepare for the worst, whatever the outcome. I don’t mean for that to be disheartening, just realistic and motivating.

As Donald Trump, Jr. put it in a tweet, “Vote like your lives, freedom, wellbeing and children’s future depend on it. Because they do. Don’t be demoralized just get out and bring your friends and overwhelm anything the democrats throw at you!”

These are the times that try men’s souls. Rise to the occasion.