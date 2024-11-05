Will Iran attack Israel on Election Night?

“This time the regime will likely use up to 400 missiles if not more,” says Iranian military analyst.

By World Israel News Staff

A prominent Iranian military analyst is warning that there is a high likelihood Iran will attack Israel on Tuesday, as the U.S. presidential election results are tallied, in order to generate maximum publicity.

Dr. Farzin Nadimi, a Senior Fellow with The Washington Institute, wrote on his X account that he believes Iran may launch a massive attack on the Jewish State in the immediate future.

“The newest round in the Iranian regime-Israel long-range fires war is near, perhaps on Tuesday evening as polls close in the U.S., to overshadow the winner announcement. This time the regime will likely use up to 400 missiles if not more, aiming at disabling major Israeli air defenses,” Nadimi wrote.

Aligned with recent reports that Iran will include previously unused weapons in this attack, Nadimi said he expects to see Tehran launch Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles, which have a 2,000 kilometer range, the hypersonic Fattah missile which can reporedly evade Israel’s air defenses, the Emad precision ballistic missile, and the medium-range Kheibar Shekan medium-range ballsitic missile.

The name of the last missile, the Kheibar, is a reference to a Muslim mass slaughter of Jews in Saudi Arabia during the first century.

The Arash suicide drone is also likely to be used by Iran during the attack, Nadimi added.

The analyst noted that some of Iran’s ballistic missiles are actually located in Iraq, shortening the distance that the weapons need to travel to strike Israel.

Earlier reports indicated that Iran may activate its proxy groups in Iraq to carry out the attack, in order to create plausible deniability and avoid an Israeli reliatory srike on Iranian soil.

The U.S. warned Iran that should it launch an additional attack against Israel, it would not be able to prevent the Jewish State from striking Iran’s nuclear development sites and oil assets.

According to a report from Hebrew-language outlet Ma’ariv, the Israeli military is on high alert for a potential attack.