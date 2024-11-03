Israel threatens to strike Iraq over Iranian attacks – report

An F-15 taking off from the Hatzerim Air Force base, Dec. 31, 2009. (IDF)

Israel quietly preparing for air operations against Iranian proxies in Iraq, as well as Iraqi state targets.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has warned Iraq it could strike targets in the country if anti-Israel Iranian proxy forces are allowed to continue to operate, according to a report over the weekend by the UK-based Arabic news outlet Elaph.

Pro-Iranian militia groups in Iraq have launched multiple drone attacks on Israel, and are reportedly receiving Iranian ballistic missiles and other weaponry from Tehran.

Israel has reportedly identified targets in Iraq to strike if the attacks on its territory by pro-Iranian Iraqi militias continue, with Israeli officials said to have warned Baghdad, urging it to control the militias operating within its borders and prevent them from using Iraq as a base for operations against Israel.

According to the report, Israel has warned Iraq that it may strike not only pro-Iranian proxy forces but also Iraqi state targets, should Iran-backed militias be allowed to continue to operate in the country.

Unnamed sources cited in the report indicate that Israeli satellites have detected movements by Iranian forces in Iraq, along with the transfer of ballistic missiles and related equipment from Iran into Iraqi territory.

This is thought to be part of a plan to use Iraq as a staging ground for an expected attack on Israel. Israeli surveillance has been focused on identifying positions of these Iran-aligned militias and select Iraqi state sites, highlighting a potential escalation if Iraq fails to curb these activities.

Iran has directly attacked Israel twice this year, including an attack on April 13th which included drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles, and the massive October 1st ballistic missile attack during which nearly 200 missiles were launched.

Israel retaliated following each attack, including airstrikes on October 26th which involved over 100 Israeli fighter jets bombing Iran’s missile defense network.