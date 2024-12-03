Actor Kevin Spacey visits Gaza border communities in Israel devastated by Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Spacey photographed talking to Ayala Levinstein, a lone soldier from the US who is serving in the IDF’s combat intelligence unit. (X Screenshot)

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

American actor Kevin Spacey visited over the weekend areas near the Israel-Gaza border that were impacted by the Oct. 7 deadly Hamas terrorist attack last year, Israel’s ILTV News reported.

The former “House of Cards” star, along with pro-Israel British author and journalist Douglas Murray, toured the site of the Nova music festival massacre and communities such as Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where 62 people were murdered last Oct. 7 and 19 others were taken hostage by Hamas-led Palestinian terrorists.

Two hostages who were kidnapped from Kfar Aza on Oct. 7 — Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz — escaped their kidnappers in the Gaza Strip but were mistakenly killed by Israeli soldiers in December 2023.

Spacey was also photographed in Israel talking to Ayala Levinstein, a lone soldier from the US who is serving in the IDF’s combat intelligence unit. The two-time Academy Award winner is reportedly a close friend of Levinstein’s father.

Spacey is scheduled to leave Israel on Monday night.

Murray is in Israel for scheduled speaking events, including two at the Tel Aviv Culture Center on Wednesday.

The New York Times best-selling author said in a post on X that 3,000 people attended an event he participated in with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro in Jerusalem in mid-November.