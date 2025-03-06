Akunis – Israel doesn’t mind U.S. direct talks with Hamas

The NY consul-general praised the White House‘s pressure on the terrorists instead of on Israel.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Responding to the Wednesday revelation that the United States has been conducting quiet negotiations with Hamas, New York Consul-General Ofir Akunis told Fox News Wednesday that Israel does not mind at all.

“If the White House wants to talk directly to Hamas and put them under pressure to release more hostages, we will be very happy to see more hostages with their families and in Israel,” he told Stuart Varney on the Varney and Co. show.

Such a scenario is “more than welcome,” he added.

Akunis believed that the talks are part of a fresh approach being taken by the new administration to the Gazan war in general and its terrorist rulers in particular that is much appreciated by Israel.

“I can tell you that there’s a new attitude from the White House… against Hamas,” he said.

“I think that the main thing is that President Trump actually changed the whole idea,” he noted. “Instead of putting Israel under pressure, President Trump is putting Hamas under pressure, and this is the right thing to do. The proof is that we signed the new hostage deal even before January 20th [Inauguration Day].”

This is the first known time that an American administration is directly talks with Hamas, a group that the U.S. officially designated as a terrorist organization in 1997.

U.S. Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler has been holding the discussions in Qatar over the last few weeks.

He is reportedly most interested in the release of the five Israeli-Americans Hamas is still holding, only one of whom is believed to be alive – Edan Alexander, an IDF soldier.

Two other soldiers, Omer Neutra and Itay Chen, were killed while fighting the terrorists who broke through the border on October 7, 2023.

Gadi and Judith Weinstein Haggai were murdered during the takeover of Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The bodies of all four were taken into Gaza that day to be used as bargaining chips.

According to Walla, the talks are also addressing a broader deal to free all 59 remaining hostages, 35 of whom are already known to be dead, and reach a long-term truce between Israel and Hamas.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a press briefing Wednesday that “The special envoy who’s engaged in this negotiation does have the authority to talk to anyone.”

“We have consulted with Israel regarding the negotiations with Hamas,” she added. “The President believes that this is an attempt to do what is right for the American people.”

She refused to provide any details on the content of the negotiations because they were “still ongoing” and “American lives are at stake.”

Citing a “source familiar with the details,” The Jerusalem Post reported that “The key message during these meetings … was: ‘Trump expects to see actions before discussing the next phase.’”

After meeting with seven former hostages at the White House Wednesday, the president presented at least one action he is now looking for, posting to X and his Truth Social platform that Hamas should immediately release all the hostages, both living and dead, “or it is OVER for you,” and adding, “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job.”