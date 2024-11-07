Arab Israeli teens plotting bombing attacks arrested

Terror cell plotting bombing attacks inside Israel exposed, with two teenage Arab Israelis arrested.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment Thursday morning in the Central District Court against two Arab Israeli minors from the Triangle region east of the Sharon district and west of northern Samaria.

The teenage suspects stand accused of conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks targeting Israeli security personnel.

According to the indictment, the two suspects were recruited as part of a terror cell with the specific goal of executing attacks on behalf of an unidentified group.

The indictment, submitted by the Central District Prosecutor’s Office, alleges that one of the minors was initially recruited in August 2023 to conduct terrorist attacks against Israeli security forces.

As part of his training, the teenage terrorist received guidance in handling explosive materials and subsequently acquired chemicals, conducting experiments to prepare explosives.

Together with other members of the cell, he attempted to make explosive substances and actively sought additional recruits, ultimately bringing in three more members, including the second indicted minor.

The two minors reportedly accessed online materials related to bomb-making and terrorist tactics via social media platforms like TikTok and equipped themselves with tactical vests and communication devices.

In further efforts to expand their cell, the two made contact with others, successfully recruiting another person into the group.

The group met regularly at various locations, where they discussed their mission and even assigned each other operational code names. At one such meeting, one of the defendants reportedly presented a chemical substance and explained its potential use.

In an attempt to produce explosives, the group mixed the chemical with another substance and ignited the combination, which reportedly produced smoke.

The charges brought against the two minors include conspiracy to commit aggravated terror-related assault, unlawful use of weapons for terrorist purposes, and obstruction of justice.

Alongside the indictment, the prosecution has requested that both minors remain detained until the end of legal proceedings due to the severity of their actions, which “demonstrate their willingness, determination, and audacity to harm security forces.”

The prosecution also emphasized the heightened risk posed by the defendants, especially given the current context of Operation Iron Swords, in which Israel is engaged in conflicts on multiple fronts, necessitating heightened caution regarding their detention status.

The court has imposed a publication ban on most details of the case.