As Iran threatens to attack, Israel marks largest influx of new immigrants since October 7th

600 American and Canadian Jews make Aliyah this week, marking the largest number of new immigrants to Israel since the October 7th invasion.

By World Israel News Staff

Hundreds of American and Canadian Jews immigrated to Israel last Thursday, kicking off the largest weekly wave of Aliyah (immigration) to the Jewish state since the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.

200 North American Jewish immigrants arrived in Israel last Thursday, on five different group Aliyah flights, breaking records and beginning the country’s largest weekly wave of immigration since the current war against Hamas began.

Facilitated by Nefesh B’Nefesh in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, last Thursday also marked the highest number of Olim to arrive on a single day this year.

Over the course of the week ending August 28th, 600 newcomers are slated to make Israel their new home, arriving on 14 chartered flights organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh.

This latest wave of immigrants is part of a larger movement that has seen 2,000 Olim, ranging in age from just 2 months old to 97 years old, embark on their journey to Israel this summer.

The new citizens hail from a diverse array of states and provinces across the US and Canada, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Ontario.

Their destinations within Israel are equally varied, with many planning to move to Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, Ra’anana, Tel Aviv-Yafo, and other vibrant communities.

They bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise across professions, from doctors and medical professionals to lawyers, accountants, software engineers, national service volunteers, and beyond.

Of the summer newcomers, 510 children will be ready to start school in Israel this September, marking the beginning of their own incredible Aliyah journeys.

“We are in the midst of a blessed month, of witnessing an impressive increase in Aliyah from around the world, despite this complex period of conflict in the north and south,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer.

“I extend my heartfelt wishes to all the new Olim who arrived today and over the last week from North America, driven by a strong desire to become an integral part of the Zionist story.”

“I am filled with renewed excitement each and every time I come to welcome the newcomers. The entire nation of Israel shares in this excitement, and we all feel the Zionist spirit and the tremendous support from the Diaspora Jewish communities. We are continuing to work with full vigor to encourage Aliyah and enhance the integration process, with various programs that are assisting Olim and which will help inspire thousands more to take this significant step.”

Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, lauded the new immigrants for moving to Israel in the midst of a two-front conflict against Hamas and Hezbollah, and in the shadow of a possible attack by Iran.

“As we witness and celebrate the hundreds of Olim arriving on flight after flight this summer, undeterred by the current situation, we see the exquisite expression of hope, optimism, solidarity and faith.”

“This remarkable influx not only highlights their unwavering commitment to the State of Israel, but also underscores the incomparable spirit and unbreakable bond of the Jewish people worldwide to State of Israel.”

“The new Olim bring hope to Israel. When I look at the infants to the elderly, I see the immense strength of the Jewish people,” said Chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, Maj-Gen (res.) Doron Almog.

“Their very presence expresses an unconditional love for the State of Israel, “They choose to come and strengthen us, especially now, during these challenging times of war. They are the ones who serve as a source of strength and courage for us all. We welcome them with both open arms and endless love.”