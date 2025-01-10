Biden blasts Hamas for blocking hostage deal

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris lead a briefing regarding the federal response to the spread of wildfires in the Los Angeles area, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

President Biden optimistic hostage deal can be reached amid ‘real progress,’ while blaming Hamas for lack of a breakthrough, saying the terror group is ‘getting in the way’ of an agreement.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Joe Biden expressed optimism a breakthrough could be in the offing in hostage deal talks in Doha, Qatar, even as he slammed the Hamas terror organization for stymying efforts to reach an agreement to secure a Gaza ceasefire and the release of the nearly 100 hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking out during a press conference Thursday focused primarily on the federal government’s response to the ongoing firestorm in Los Angeles County, Biden said that there had been some “real progress” lately in hostage deal talks.

“We’re making some real progress,” Biden told reporters, saying he had spoken earlier that day with American mediators involved in the talks.

“I met with negotiators today,” Biden added. “I think we’re seeing some progress.”

“I know hope springs eternal, but I’m still hopeful that we’ll be able to have a prisoner exchange.”

Biden blamed Hamas for the failure thus far to reach an agreement, but nevertheless hinted that the terror group might be willing to compromise.

“Hamas is the one getting in the way of that exchange, right now, but I think we may be able to get that done. We need to get it done.”

A day earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two sides were “very close” to a ceasefire, while adding that a final agreement may not be reached until President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20th.

“In the Middle East, we’re very close to a ceasefire and hostage agreement,” Blinken said Wednesday.

“I hope that we can get it over the line in the time that we have left. But if we don’t, then the plan that President Biden put forward for a ceasefire/hostage deal will be handed over to the incoming administration. And I believe that when we get that deal – and we’ll get it – it will be on the basis of the plan that President Biden put before the world back in May.”