Biden issues last-minute pardons for Fauci, Milley, and J6 committee members, including Liz Cheney and Adam Schiff

These pardons remain controversial as the individuals involved have not been charged but played pivotal roles in contentious events of recent years.

By Jewish Breaking News

None of those pardoned are known to have been found guilty of any pardonable crimes, but these are being viewed as preemptive pardons.

Gen. Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has faced criticism for calling Donald Trump a “fascist” and for his public condemnation of Trump’s behavior during the January 6, 2021, riot.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been scrutinized for his handling of the crisis and key decisions during his tenure.

The January 6th Committee, formally known as the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, consisted of the following members:

1. Bennie Thompson (Chair) – Democrat, Mississippi

2. Liz Cheney (Vice Chair) – Republican, Wyoming

3. Adam Kinzinger – Republican, Illinois

4. Zoe Lofgren – Democrat, California

5. Jamie Raskin – Democrat, Maryland

6. Stephanie Murphy – Democrat, Florida

7. Elaine Luria – Democrat, Virginia

8. Pete Aguilar – Democrat, California

9. Adam Schiff – Democrat, California

These pardons remain controversial as the individuals involved have not been charged but played pivotal roles in contentious events of recent years.