Biden seen holding anti-Israel bestseller outside bookstore

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

US President Joe Biden was photographed holding a notorious anti-Israel bestseller outside of a Nantucket bookstore on Black Friday, the New York Post reports.

Biden was seen walking out of the Nantucket Bookworks with a copy of “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017” by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi.

“I do not speak to the Post (or the Times, for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is four years too late,” Khalidi told the Post after seeing the photograph of Biden holding his book.

The newspaper noted it did not agree to any terms conditioning Khalidi’s response as off the record or on background.

The book is about “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

It isn’t clear whether Biden bought the book or it was given to him.

Khalidi has ties with the Palestinian Liberation Organization and has made statements supporting terrorism against Israel.

Although Joe Biden has called himself a “Zionist” and has shown some support for Israel’s military actions soon after October 7th, he opposed the IDF’s operation in Rafah and delayed the delivery of crucial weapons to Israel’s military.

Khalidi has alleged that President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration was a “mouthpiece” for Israel and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading “the most extreme government” in Israel’s history.

Khalidi writes that the “popular resistance” among Palestinians “can be expected to continue to mount.”

He also praised the First Intifada, which left thousands dead.

“The First Intifada was an outstanding example of popular resistance against oppression and can be considered as being the first unmitigated victory for the Palestinians in the long colonial war that began in 1917,” the book says.