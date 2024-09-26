Broadcasting Resilience: Top radio host’s upcoming October 7th mission to Israel

“I want to be with my people, the Jewish people of Israel, during this time of mourning and resilience,” says Sid Rosenberg, New York’s #1 rated radio host.

By Juda Honickman, Exclusive to World Israel News

Sid Rosenberg, the unapologetically candid host of Sid & Friends on WABC, New York’s #1 rated talk radio show, is preparing for his second trip to Israel, a journey that holds deep significance for both him and the Jewish people.

This trip, organized and sponsored by One Israel Fund, is set to commemorate the tragic events of October 7th, the day Hamas terrorists launched a brutal attack on Israeli civilians.

As a vocal advocate of Israel, Sid will broadcast live during his visit from key locations, including the Gaza border communities on the anniversary of the attack, JNS studios in Jerusalem, and a picturesque location in Samaria.

For Sid, this is not just a reporting mission but a personal pilgrimage. “I want to be with my people, the Jewish people of Israel, during this time of mourning and resilience,” Sid said ahead of the trip.

His words reflect the deep connection he feels to the land and its people, something that has been integral to his identity both on and off the air.

Sid’s first trip to Israel, also sponsored by One Israel Fund, was a family affair, where he brought his loved ones to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people. That visit left a lasting impression on Sid, fueling his ongoing commitment to advocate for Israel, both in his broadcasts and personal life.

This time, his visit comes amid a crucial moment in history as Israel faces both internal and external challenges. Sid’s live broadcasts will offer his American audience an on-the-ground perspective, highlighting the strength and resilience of those living near the Gaza border and across the nation.

Sid’s daughter, Ava, currently a student at Cardiff University in Whales (UK), will join Sid for a portion of the trip.

After Ava’s last trip to Israel, she experienced horrific antisemitic attacks on campus and was accused of murdering Palestinians, supporting “genocide” and was placed under investigation by the university.

Ava made the brave decision to return to Cardiff this year, not only to complete her studies but to stand up as a proud supporter of Israel and to fight antisemitism at her university.

The timing of Sid’s trip also ties into the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. With Israel’s security remaining a central issue for many American voters, particularly within the Jewish community, Sid’s visit will likely draw attention to former President Donald Trump’s steadfast support for Israel.

During Trump’s presidency, U.S.-Israel relations were notably strengthened, and his vocal endorsement of Israel has continued in the years since.

As a guest on Sid’s show, Trump has often reiterated his commitment to Israel and the Jewish people, a stance that resonates strongly with Sid’s audience.

Sid’s return to Israel under the auspices of One Israel Fund, an organization dedicated to supporting the communities of Judea and Samaria, is not only a tribute to Israel’s endurance but also a powerful reminder of the unwavering bond between the United States and Israel.

Thanks must be extended to Scott Feltman, the Executive Vice President of One Israel Fund, whose tireless efforts have made this significant trip possible.

As Sid prepares to walk once again on the soil of the Holy Land, broadcasting to his audience back home, he does so not only as a broadcaster but as a son of Israel, a modern day Maccabee.

His presence there, particularly on the first anniversary of October 7th, stands as a symbol of solidarity, strength, and hope for the future.

To be part of Sid’s historic journey and hear his live broadcasts from Israel, tune in to 77WABC on Monday-Friday from 6-10am EST, or download the WABC app at wabcradio.com.

World Israel News will provide coverage of the highlights of his trip.