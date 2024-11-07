CBS reporter mocks NYT for anti-Trump headline

‘Ummm. Isn’t the headline here ‘Victory Reveals NYT Doesn’t Understand Nation’?

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory on Tuesday, a CBS reporter mocked an anti-Trump New York Times headline.

Jan Crawford, a CBS reporter, posted on X a screenshot of a New York Times headline. “TRUMP’S AMERICA” followed by “VICTORY CHANGES NATION’S SENSE OF ITSELF” with an electoral college score of 295 for Trump and 226 for Harris.

“Ummm. Isn’t the headline here ‘Victory Reveals NYT Doesn’t Understand Nation,'” Crawford reacted.

Crawford, a legal correspondent, also made news when she supported CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil for confronting an anti-Israel author Ta-Nehisi Coates.

She defended Dokoupil on a network conference call.

“It sounds like we are calling out one of our anchors in a somewhat public setting on this call for failing to meet editorial standards for, I’m not even sure what,” she said.

The New York Times adopted a decidedly anti-Trump tone in its coverage following Tuesday’s presidential election.

“TRUMP STORMS BACK,” the Times’ homepage read Wednesday morning. “Stunning return to power after dark and defiant campaign.”

“This was a conquering of the nation not by force but with a permission slip. Now, America stands on the precipice of an authoritarian style of governance never before seen in its 248-year history,” the Times wrote.

The Times also said the nation made a “perilous choice” by electing Trump back into the presidency.

However, Israelis welcomed the results of the US election, in particular Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Benjamin and his wife Sara were among the first world leaders to congratulate president-elect Donald Trump on winning the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” read a statement from the premier’s office.

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu.”