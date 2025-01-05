Chilean politicians call menorah a ‘symbol of death,’ inciting vandalism

Following the politicians’ remarks, a public menorah was splattered with red paint spelling out the word ‘assassins.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After Chilean politicians called the menorah a “symbol of death” and associated it with “genocide,” a public menorah was vandalized, and public Chanukah celebrations were nearly canceled.

Los Lagos Senator Iván Moreira and Los Lagos parliamentarian Jaime Sáez Quiroz criticized the installment of a public menorah in Puerto Montt and associated it with “genocide” in Gaza.

“The candelabra (sic) is the symbol of death,” Moreira said on social media.

Sáez, on X/Twitter, wanted to know why “such a sensitive symbol” was displayed in a public square, given the “genocide of civilians in Palestine.”

Following these posts, on December 25, the Puerto Montt was vandalized. It was splattered with red paint, and the word “assassins” was spelled out.

In spite of the vandalism, the menorah was lit in a public celebration, which was described as a “blessing and a victory.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) called out Sáez and leaders like Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font for “endangering the Jewish community through hostile and inaccurate rhetoric.”

The AJC posted, “Let us be clear: The menorah is a symbol of light and hope for the Jewish people and has nothing to do with the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The Jewish Community of Chile (CJCh) issued a statement calling the politicians’ statements the “most intolerant, serious, and contemptuous” attack on freedom of worship in the country.

“The Hanukkiah carries no political meaning, and its installation was fully approved by all relevant authorities, in line with our nation’s commitment to respecting cultural and religious diversity,” stated the CJCh. “The attacks by Senator Iván Moreira are a blatant display of antisemitism and religious intolerance, aimed solely at inciting hatred and discrimination.”

After the outcry, Moreira deleted his post, saying he was not an antisemite but said he condemned the actions of the State of Israel.

Israeli ambassador to Chile, Gil Artzyeli said the politician’s statements were “clear antisemitism” but added he didn’t believe they reflected the views of the Chilean people.