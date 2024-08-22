‘Compulsory measures’: Columbia University served subpoena for antisemitism documents

‘The information we have obtained points to a continued pattern of negligence towards antisemitism and refusal to stand up to the radical students and faculty responsible for it,’ said Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC).

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

The US House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce on Wednesday subpoenaed Columbia University to submit documents related to its handling of antisemitic incidents during the 2023-2024 academic year.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the chairwoman of the committee who has much publicized her impatience for bureaucratic dallying, first threatened the action earlier this month, insisting that the materials the university has been already asked to provide voluntarily are “critical” to the committee’s investigation of its response to a burst of antisemitic incidents which occurred on campus following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel.

“Columbia should be a partner in our efforts to ensure Jewish students have a safe learning environment on its campus, but instead, university administrators have slow rolled the investigation, repeatedly failing to turn over necessary documents,” Foxx said in a statement announcing the subpoena.

“The information we have obtained points to a continued pattern of negligence towards antisemitism and refusal to stand up to the radical students and faculty responsible for it.”

She added, “The goal of this investigation has always been to protect Jewish students and faculty, and if compulsory measures are necessary to obtain the documents the committee requires, so be it.”

Columbia University may have reason to delay compliance with the education committee’s request, which demands of it the sharing of internal communications and other correspondence.

Such documents caused an explosive scandal earlier this summer, revealing that four administrators participated in a group-chat in which, according to former Columbia president Minouche Shafik, text messages that “touched disturbingly on ancient antisemitic tropes” were exchanged.

A leak of the correspondence touched off a public relations conflagration which ultimately ended with a series of resignations, most notably Shafik’s.

The compulsory measure followed Foxx’s committee reporting on Monday that Columbia University punished few of the students who were involved in occupying the Hamilton Hall administrative building and staging a riot which prompted the university, fearing an outbreak of racial violence, to revoke a Jewish professor’s access to campus.

According to documents it shared, 18 of the 22 students slapped with disciplinary charges for their role in the incident remain in “good standing” despite the university’s earlier pledge to expel them.

Another 31 of 35 who were suspended for illegally occupying the campus with a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” remain in good standing too.

Columbia is in the process of installing new leadership to lead it through what is perhaps the most challenging chapter of its history since 1968.

It selected Katrina Armstrong, MD, as its interim president following the collapse of Shafik’s administration, which was prompted by what many observers perceived as a refusal to protect Jewish students from antisemitic discrimination, harassment, and assault.

Shafik, who took office in 2023, had managed to survive a grating US congressional hearing earlier this year in which Republican lawmakers accused her of capitulating to riotous pro-Hamas demonstrators, who, following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, flagrantly broke rules proscribing hate speech and unauthorized protests.

Pledging to correct her alleged failures, Shafik seemed poised to continue leading Columbia University with the full support of its trustees and most of its faculty.

However, the out of court settlement and text message scandal crumbled the little credibility she had with the public.

“I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion,” she said in ending what is reportedly the shortest presidential tenure at Columbia since the 19th century. “It has been distressing — for the community, for me as president, and on a personal level — to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse. As President Lincoln said, ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand’ — we must do all we can to resist the forces of polarization in our community. I remain optimistic that differences can be overcome through the honest exchange of views, truly listening — and always — by treating each other with dignity and respect. Again, Columbia’s core mission to create and acquire knowledge, with our values as foundation, will lead us there.”