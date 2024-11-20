Convicted terrorists threaten to continue war against Israel inside prisons

Musa Mohammed Ajlouni, is escorted by Israeli prison officers as he arrives to his sentencing hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on November 11, 2015. Musa Mohammed Ajlouni was charged on Wednesday with Two attempted murders for carrying out a terror attack against two Border Patrol officers near the Lions Gate in Jerusalem last year. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Musa Mohammed Ajlouni, is escorted by Israeli prison officers as he arrives to his sentencing hearing at the District Court in Jerusalem on November 11, 2015. Musa Mohammed Ajlouni was charged on Wednesday with Two attempted murders for carrying out a terror attack against two Border Patrol officers near the Lions Gate in Jerusalem last year. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

A convicted Hamas terrorist said, ‘You will end the war outside; we will start it in prison.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel Prison Services (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi told the Knesset National Security Committee that convicted Hamas terrorists are threatening to start a war inside prison even if Israel should agree to a ceasefire.

Referring to Israel’s prisons as “the eighth front” of the war, Yaakobi told the committee that an imprisoned Hamas official said, “You will end the war outside; we will start it in prison.”

He also said Fatah terrorists threatened, “We will have our Independence Day inside the prison.”

Yaakobi told the committee, “These quotes reverberate with me, and I am preparing myself with the means and preparing the team accordingly.”

In an interview with Maariv, Yaakobi emphasized the need for IPS to have tight security and advanced intelligence.

He said, “The prison service must have strong intelligence,” Yaakobi stated. “We possess the potential to greatly enhance both security and crime prevention, directly impacting public safety beyond prison walls.”

In addition to concern over potential violence by inmates, Yaakobi said IPS should focus on preventing terrorists infiltration among prison staff.

“Prominent crime organizations try to infiltrate our ranks,” he said. “That’s why polygraph tests are essential.”

He added that some prison employees were caught trying to smuggle contraband into the jails.

Yaakobi urged government officials and IPS employees to consider the prison system as an additional front in the war.

He explained, “This is a current and operational front. We refer to it as the ‘eighth front,’ alongside Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq. We are adjusting our leadership and enhancing our offensive capabilities to address it.”

Yaakobi described how IPS is coordinating with security agencies to deal with terrorist threats within the prisons.

He remarked, “We are confiscating hundreds of weapons and thwarting numerous plots.” Intelligence provided by IPS and Shin Bet has uncovered multiple schemes targeting staff members. “These threats are still very serious,” Yaakobi cautioned, emphasizing the need for sufficient funding to strengthen intelligence operations.