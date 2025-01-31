El Al employees wear braided hair with yellow ribbons to honor freed hostage Agam Berger

Agam Berger and her parents on an IDF helicopter flying to the hospital after her release from Gaza. (X Screenshot)

Despite being left behind, she spent her final moments with the departing captives, braiding their hair as a gesture of love and strength.

By Jewish Breaking News

In a touching tribute, El Al Airlines employees wore braided hair adorned with yellow ribbons to honor Agam Berger, who was released from Hamas captivity today after 482 days.

The gesture carries deep symbolism, as many of the recently freed female hostages returned home with braids done by Agam herself.

As an IDF observer stationed at a military base near Gaza, Agam was abducted on October 7, 2023.

Her small yet powerful act of kindness during captivity transformed the braid into a symbol of resilience, humanity, and hope.

Today, El Al employees proudly continue that legacy, celebrating her return and honoring the strength of all those who endured captivity.