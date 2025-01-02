Fallen soldier ‘warned about dangers of Nova Festival’

Nitai Amar, 22, battled terrorists alone near site of Nova Festival; book says he warned about suspicious activity near border fence, but was ignored.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli soldier who was killed while fighting Hamas terrorists during the October 7th onslaught had previously warned his superiors about the dangers posed by events held near the Gaza border fence, but was ignored, according to a new book.

On October 7th, 2023, Nitai Amar was at home with his family in Alumim, a religious kibbutz adjacent to Gaza, for the Simchat Torah holiday.

After non-stop rocket fire from the Strip and reports that terrorists had infiltrated into Israel, Nitai, 22, grabbed his weapon and told his family he was heading to his army base.

But instead, his mother Revital told Hebrew-language outlet Mako, he drove towards the Re’im Forest, where the Nova Festival was held.

The day before the massacre, she said, Nitai had driven past the festival site and was concerned by the party’s location being so close to the border.

“Nitai was very worried and felt something was wrong,” Revital said. “He was shocked and said he couldn’t believe the security authorities had approved” the festival being held adjacent to the fence.

She added that she believes “on October 7th, Nitai understood exactly what was going to happen there, and he was prepared for it.”

Shortly after Nitai left the house that Saturday morning, his family lost contact with him. The next day, the authorities informed them that his body had been found at Re’im Forest.

He had been shot just once. According to Revital, there was never an investigation conducted into the exact circumstances of his death.

“People who came to the funeral told us that our son was a hero and killed many terrorists in battle,” she said. “Bedouin [army] scouts said that he eliminated many terrorists. Beyond that, we know nothing.”

A book about the October 7th massacre, The Gaza Division Has Been Captured, specifically mentions Nitai Amar as a soldier who warned about the dangers of increased Hamas activity near the border fence prior to the massacres.

“Nitai warned division commanders several times about suspicious objects that were placed near the fence, which he thought were explosive devices,” reads the book.

“He even suggested sending out a patrol to inspect them. No one heeded his request.”

“In the end, Nitai was killed” near the exact place he had warned about, said Revital.