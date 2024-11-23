Gaetz says he will not return to Congress after withdrawing AG bid

Trump announced that he will instead nominate former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (R.) for the position.

By Blake Mauro, The Washington Free Beacon

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz (R.), who withdrew his nomination as President-elect Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, announced on Friday he will not be returning to Congress next year.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz told podcast host Charlie Kirk in an interview.

Gaetz, who was first elected to represent the Sunshine State in 2016, resigned from the House earlier this month after Trump tapped him to lead the Department of Justice.

He faced pushback from Senate Republicans, however, and quickly withdrew his nomination as questions swirled around allegations that he had had sexual encounters with a minor.

While the Justice Department last year closed a probe into the allegations without charging Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee was conducting its own investigation when the congressman resigned.

While Gaetz, who has been one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in the House, was elected this year to another term, he said he will fight for the president-elect from outside Congress.

“I’m going to be fighting for President Trump,” Gaetz said. “I’m going to be doing whatever he asks of me, as I always have. But I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress.”

It is unclear what is next for Gaetz, though some sources have speculated that he could run for governor of Florida following term-limited Republican Ron DeSantis.

Gaetz added that he’s “excited” to see who fills his now-vacant seat.

“There are a number of fantastic Floridians who’ve stepped up to run for my seat, people who have inspired with their heroism, with their public service. And I’m actually excited to see Northwest Florida go to new heights and have great representation,” Gaetz told Kirk.