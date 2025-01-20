Gazans praise Hamas after ceasefire ‘victory’

Gazans, who took to the streets to celebrate, waved Hamas flags and chanted slogans in support of the terror group.



By World Israel News Staff

Footage of the transfer of three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity to the Red Cross revealed a stark reality in the Gaza Strip – after nearly 15 months of war, the Hamas terror group appears to remain firmly in control of the coastal enclave.

In video shot from the scene, armed Hamas gunmen can be seen as the sole security force maintaining order, as mobs of Gazans attempted to reach the vehicles carrying released hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher.

Gazans, who took to the streets to celebrate the ceasefire and prisoner releases, waved Hamas flags and chanted slogans in support of the terror group.

As the IDF pulled back from numerous positions throughout the Strip and IDF aircraft ceased to fly overhead, Gazans thanked their leadership – the Hamas terror group – on social media for ending the conflict.

“How beautiful is the sky without planes,” one Gazan commenter wrote, according to a Jerusalem Post report.

“The sound of the drones killed us,” another Gazan responded.

An anonymous resident of Gaza told the Post that despite the outward expressions of joy over the ceasefire, he and many others in the territory are furious at Hamas for the destruction they have wrought.

“I am a crushed human being living in Gaza, where I did not choose the war nor did I contribute to its outbreak, but I found myself trapped in a circle of death that haunts me every day. My life here has become dangerous, and all I seek is survival,” he told the Post.

Israel “handed us over to Hamas… May Allah take revenge. Where would we escape from the persecution and threats during the ceasefire?”

In a clip that went viral, an older woman was seen scolding a man who was handing out sweets to celebrate Hamas’ “victory.”

“How can you celebrate when so many of our people have been killed?” she asks.