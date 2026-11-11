Hamas-linked activists and crime-clan links rock Berlin’s far-left party after election victory

Germany’s far-left Die Linke party faces a growing scandal over alleged connections to Hamas sympathizers, radical anti-Israel activists, and organized crime figures, threatening its bid to govern Berlin after securing more than 25% of the vote in September.

Among those celebrating the party’s victory were Ibrahim Ibrahim, an activist linked in German reporting to Hamas-associated organizations, and Issa Remmo, a prominent member of a family associated with organized crime. Newly elected lawmaker Vanessa Emde was photographed embracing Ibrahim, who previously praised slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a “martyr” and hero. Emde later distanced herself from a declaration recognizing Israel’s right to exist, prompting party leaders to demand her resignation.

The controversy extends to other Die Linke politicians, including a candidate who confronted an Israeli mayor during an official visit and a lawmaker who intervened in deportation proceedings involving radical pro-Palestinian activists investigated by police.

The scandals are complicating coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and Greens, raising questions about Die Linke’s relationship with extremist elements within its activist base and its ability to govern Germany’s capital.