Hamas official gloats that Oct. 7th derailed Saudi normalization, ‘We will never recognize Israel’

‘We will never accept anything less than the historical Palestine … we would never recognize Israel.’



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Hamas official Ghazi Hamad, who vowed that the terror group would do October 7th “again and again,” celebrated the disruption of normalization efforts between Saudi Arabia and Israel and declared that Hamas will never recognize Israel or agree to a two-state solution.

Khaled Al-Rehab of the pro-Palestinian NGO Masar Badil declared at the beginning of the interview with Hamad, “We say long live October 7, which has brought the Palestinian struggle to the top of the agenda of global politics.”

Hamad boasted that October 7th derailed normalization efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia and put a dent in Israel’s strong economy.

“The seventh of October was able to slap at the progress of the normalization of effort, and this is, of course, a very important political success,” Hamad asserted.

He said the aim of the October 7th attack was to kill and kidnap members of the “Gaza Brigade of the Israeli army.”

However, Hamad didn’t explain the fact that many children and civilians, including foreign workers, were killed and kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th.

Hamad celebrated the notion that October 7th and the ensuing war has “changed the foreign perception of the occupation” by spurring anti-Israel protests on college campuses, and has countries “breaking their contact with Israel.”

Hamad also claimed that Israel is losing the war in Gaza.

“In every single region that [the IDF] attack and then they leave, the resistance restructures itself and repositions itself in that region again,” Hamad claimed.

“So, it’s very important to see that the occupation is failing. It’s failing in Gaza; the resistance is still functioning. The leadership of the resistance is still functioning. The steadfastness of the people is still present,” he added.

The Hamas official also gloated over Israeli protests against the government over the hostage crisis, “There’s a fragmentation in Israeli society that we haven’t seen before.”

Regarding hostage negotiations, ceasefire deals and two-state solution agreements, Hamad said, “Having peace with Israel is not possible. There is not one Palestinian child who will accept peace with this occupation.”

Hamad said, “So, I will say in brief that we will never accept anything less than the historical Palestine. We do not believe in a two-state solution … we would never recognize Israel.”