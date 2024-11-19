Hamas publicly executes alleged humanitarian aid thieves

Hamas brags about “field executions” of men accused of stealing aid; terror group regularly seizes and stockpiles aid, preventing basic goods from reaching Gazan civilians.

By World Israel News Staff

Members of the Hamas terror group executed 20 Gazan civilians who they claimed were stealing humanitarian aid, claiming that the brutal murders were part of a “security operation” targeting the theft of sought-after goods.

Hamas regularly seizes and hoards humanitarian aid provided by Israel and the international community, stockpiling the goods in warehouses guarded by armed terrorists and charging Gazan civilians exorbitant prices for basic necessities.

Video from the incident circulating on social media showed Hamas firing an RPG at a vehicle carrying several men, who they claimed had commandeered an aid truck.

Some 20 people, whom Hamas claimed were members of an organized crime ring that stole from trucks carrying goods, were killed.

In a media statement, Hamas acknowledged that it had killed the alleged thieves without arresting them or putting them on trial.

“The field executions of thieves are part of an integrated plan to combat the crime of robbing aid trucks,” Hamas said in a press release.

“We will continue to pursue lawbreakers and thieves who steal the food of our Palestinian people.”

It’s unclear if the slayings will result in lower prices for Gazans seeking to purchase basic goods.

In April 2024, a Palestinian Authority-controlled news station reported that Hamas murdered workers who were providing humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians.

“Hamas’ persecution of any party who is a source for distributing the [humanitarian] aid or securing it began from the start of the war, as Hamas persecuted well-known figures and teams of volunteers on the ground in mid-October [2023],” a Fatah TV journalist said during a broadcast.

Hamas “attacked them and killed some of them…to ensure Hamas control over the aid and its storage, which of course leads to these crazy and unreal prices that no one can pay in the shadow of this destruction.”