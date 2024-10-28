Hamas shields terrorists in hospitals, ambulances, says Gaza paramedic

Gaza ambulance driver arrested by Israel over his ties to Hamas admits that the terror group controls hospitals, using medical facilities and ambulances for military purposes.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror organization has embedded itself in the operations of medical centers in the Gaza Strip, and has commandeered much of the coastal enclave’s ambulance system, using emergency vehicles to transport and shield terrorists, Hamas operatives captured by the IDF say.

On Monday, the IDF released footage from the interrogation of a Gaza ambulance driver and paramedic linked to Hamas – one of multiple interrogations which the Israeli military says corroborates the accusations of the terror group’s misuse of hospitals and ambulances.

During the interrogation, recorded in October, the Hamas operative testified that the terror group had completely taken over the operation of the Kamal Adwan Medical Center in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF released the testimony a day after an airstrike hit the hospital, killing 40 and injuring over 80, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

Israel has claimed that the hospital was subverted by Hamas for military purposes.

In the footage released by Israel’s military, the ambulance driver said that “Hamas members are present” throughout Kamal Adwan Medical Center.

“They are in the courtyards, at the gates of the buildings, in the offices of Kamal Adwan Hospital.”

Ambulances, he continued, have been requisitioned for use not only as medical evacuation vehicles for terrorists, but also to ferry Hamas terrorists to and from attacks.

“They operate ambulances to transport their wounded military operatives, and to transport them for their missions, and this is instead of using the ambulances for the benefit of civilians.”

“We, the public in the northern Gaza Strip, are sick of this situation. We have had enough; they are stationed in the hospitals, stationed in the schools.”

In a joint statement released by the IDF and Shin Bet internal security agency, Israeli security officials said that nearly 100 terrorist suspects were arrested in a raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital following Sunday’s airstrike.

The captured terrorists included a number who had taken part in the atrocities of October 7th, the statement said.