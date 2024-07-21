Herzog to attend Olympics in Paris, meet leaders of France, Italy

President Isaac Herzog delivers a televised message to the nation from his office in Jerusalem, calling for compromise on judicial reform, February 12, 2023. (Haim Zach/GPO)

The president will then watch Israel’s soccer team play against Mali at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

By JNS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris on July 26.

The president will greet the Israeli delegation at the start of the competition, along with Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar. He will also visit the Olympic Village and affix a mezuzah at the Israeli delegation’s building.

On Wednesday evening, Herzog will participate in a memorial commemoration together with the Israeli delegation, members of the Olympic Committee, and bereaved families marking 52 years since Palestinian terrorists killed 11 Israeli sportsmen at the Munich Games.

On Thursday, Herzog will visit Rome where he will meet with President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

He will then return to Paris to attend a reception hosted by President Emmanuel Macron for heads of state arriving for the opening of the Olympics. Herzog will meet with the French leader on Friday.

Also on Friday, Herzog will meet with members of the Jewish community in France.

“We are in the midst of a difficult and painful war, which is also reflected on the international stage. At this time, it is especially important for the State of Israel to take our place resolutely and appear on every global stage, and particularly on such an important stage as the Olympics,” said Herzog on Sunday.

“Our determination to hold our heads high despite the pain we endure, and in defiance of terror and hatred, to stand firm in our right—as any sovereign nation—to participate in the Games and do so with a high profile, with honor and great pride, as an expression of the resilient and inspiring Israeli spirit,” he continued.

“At every moment, our thoughts are with the hostages and their families. This is our highest mission and duty as a state—to never forget for a moment and to constantly work for their release, both in Israel and abroad.

“I am embarking on this diplomatic visit with this mission in mind, and I know that our athletes feel the same way. We have a wonderful delegation with tremendous potential, with an entire nation behind them, embracing, supporting and encouraging each and every one of them. We all hope to see the Israeli flag raised as many times as possible and know that, for us, they are already winners,” said the president.