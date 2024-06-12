Hezbollah fires 215 rockets into Israel after killing of senior commander

The attack included rockets, missiles, and drones and was the largest attack in the eight months of nearly daily fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hezbollah fired 215 rockets into northern Israel on Wednesday following the killing of “the most senior” commander of the terror group since the war began on October 7th.

The attack included rockets, missiles, and drones and was the largest attack in the eight months of nearly daily fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Rockets reached the northern city of Tiberias for the first time and were also fired at Safed and Rosh Pina during morning Shavuot celebrations, sending many residents into shelters.

A drone landed in an open area in the community of Zivon, and in the afternoon, rockets were fired at the Western Galilee region.

Israel’s military reported that the rockets were shot down and caused no injuries, although they sparked several wildfires.

A total of 25 firefighting teams and eight planes struggled to put out fires near Amiad, in the Ein Zeitim forest, and near Beit Jann.

Hezbollah launched the major attack over the death of its most senior terror commander killed yet Taleb Abdullah (55), in an overnight strike that it blamed on Israel.

The strike killed Abdullah in the town of Jouaiyya along with two other Hezbollah terrorist operatives, Muhammad Hussein Sabra, 51, and Ali Salim Sufan, 53.

Abdullah was a commander of over 300 Hezbollah terrorists and led near-daily attacks in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’s October 7th massacre, including recent attacks that caused wildfires in the Golan Heights in Upper Galilee.

“Abdullah was one of Hezbollah’s most senior commanders in Southern Lebanon who planned, advanced, and carried out a large number of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians,” the IDF said.

At Abdullah’s funeral procession in Beirut, senior Hezbollah official Hashem Safieddine vowed to ramp up strikes against Israel.

“If the enemy is screaming and moaning about what happened to it in northern Palestine, let him prepare himself to cry and wail,” Safieddine said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that a security assessment would be conducted “in light of the developments in the north.”