Hezbollah launches rockets at Trump Heights in the Golan

Trump Heights village with 30 families was attacked again today by rockets from southern Lebanon, was visited by Golan Regional Council's head Ori Kallner, Trump Heights, Golan Heights on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90)

By JNS

A Hezbollah rocket attack triggered sirens in Trump Heights in the Golan Heights on Wednesday, shortly after the town’s namesake delivered his victory speech in Florida following the U.S. presidential election.

A short time later, the Lebanese terrorist group launched a 10-rocket barrage at central Israel, temporarily halting flights at Ben-Gurion International Airport.

No injuries were reported in either attack.

The community on the strategic plateau was renamed Ramat Trump in 2019 after then-President Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

It was the second Israeli community to be named after a sitting U.S. president after Moshav Kfar Truman, which is located east of Ben-Gurion International Airport.

On July 24, a Hezbollah rocket hit a soccer field in Majdal Shams, one of four Druze communities in the Israeli Golan Heights, killing 12 children.

Hezbollah has fired more than 16,000 projectiles at Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, the day after the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev.