Hezbollah rocket that killed 12 children in northern Israel was made by Iran – IDF

Scene of Hezbollah rocket attack in Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, July 28, 2024. (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

‘Falaq-1 rocket’ – Israeli military releases evidence linking rocket used by Hezbollah terrorists in deadly attack on Druze village to Iran.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military has proof that the rocket launched by Hezbollah terrorists from southern Lebanon towards a Druze town in the Golan Heights was made by Iran, an IDF spokesperson said Sunday.

On Saturday, 12 children and youths, ranging in age from 10 to 20, were killed when a projectile launched by Hezbollah terrorists slammed into a soccer field in Majdal Shams, a Druze town in the northern Golan Heights. Dozens more were injured in the attack.

The IDF spokesperson’s unit release a statement, accompanied by photographs, identifying the projectile used in the deadly attack as the Falaq-1, an Iranian rocket.

Israel said shrapnel left by the rocket indicated that it was in fact a Falaq-1. Photographs of the shrapnel were released by the IDF’s spokesperson’s unit, along with information regarding the range and dimensions of the Falaq-1, suggesting it matched those of the projectile used in Saturday’s attack.

Designed and manufactured by Iran, Falaq-1 is a 240 millimeter surface-to-surface rocket derived from Russia’s BM-24 rocket, which was used heavily by Arab armies during the wars against Israel from 1948 through 1973.

The Falaq-1 has been used extensively by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, including in its efforts to support the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war, and in the ongoing conflict against Israel.

Hezbollah first acknowledged using the rocket system against Israel on January 26th.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese terror group initially claimed Saturday that one of its Falaq-1 rockets had struck an Israeli military base near Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday.

Later, however, after details of the death toll in the Druze town were published, the terror group denied responsibility for the attack.