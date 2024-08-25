Hezbollah’s target was Mossad HQ in central Israel

The Glilot base in central Israel, which houses Mossad and other intelligence units. (Twitter Screenshot)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes on Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon thwarted an imminent attack by the Iranian proxy.

By JNS

The main target of Hezbollah’s Sunday morning attack was likely the Glilot base near Herzliya, the site of Mossad headquarters and various military intelligence units, according to preliminary Israeli assessments.

The New York Times reported, citing Western intelligence sources, that the IDF’s pre-emptive strike neutralized long-range rocket launchers that were set to target central Israel.

“This morning we identified Hezbollah preparations to attack Israel. In consensus with the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff, we directed the IDF to initiate action to eliminate the threat,” said Netanyahu at the start of a Security Cabinet meeting.

Approximately 100 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rockets in Southern Lebanon, according to the military.

Hezbollah subsequently launched more than 200 projectiles into Israel.