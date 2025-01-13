IAF bombs Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

Israel launches biggest strikes since truce was implemented, citing Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli Air Force carried out extensive airstrikes against Hezbollah terror infrastructure and operatives in Lebanon during the early hours of Monday morning, as a truce between Israel and the terror group is set to expire in just two weeks.

In a statement, the IDF confirmed it had struck a rocket launching site, unspecified Hezbollah assets, and smuggling routes on the Lebanon-Syria border used by the terror group to obtain weapons.

The attacks came after Israel repeatedly complained about Hezbollah’s continuing activity in southern Lebanon, which is a clear violation of the truce.

The international group responsible for monitoring Hezbollah and ensuring the ceasefire is upheld “did not address” the threats to Israel, Jerusalem said.

بالفيديو | الغارة الاسرائيلية التي استهدفت أطراف دير الزهراني pic.twitter.com/A2VmEL3CAJ — قناة المنار (@TVManar1) January 12, 2025

“The IDF continues to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will operate to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its forces in accordance with the ceasefire understandings,” the military added.

According to Arabic-language media, the strikes occurred in the villages of Deir El Zahrani and Houmine El Faouqa in the Nabatiya region of southern Lebanon, as well as in the Bekaa Valley.

In late November, Hezbollah and Israel signed a 60-day ceasefire agreement, which is set to expire on January 27th, shortly after president-elect Donald Trump takes office.

There have been conflicting media reports regarding Israel’s post-ceasefire plans, including whether it will resume widespread strikes against Hezbollah targets.

Defense Minister Israel Katz hinted that the IDF could maintain a troop presence in the country – despite pledging to withdraw all of its soldiers by the end of the ceasefire – should the Lebanese army fail to clear southern Lebanon of Hezbollah operatives.

However, Biden administration envoy Amos Hochstein was reported to have recently promised Lebanese government officials that Israel would fully withdraw from the country by the time the ceasefire comes to an end.