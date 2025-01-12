Biden admin shifts millions in aid from Israel to Hezbollah

The same folks who lecture endlessly on U.S. foreign aid to Israel never seem to get around to mentioning this, or the billions to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and every Muslim terror state in the world.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

At this point, if Iran tests a nuclear detonation before Jan 20, I would put good money on someone in the Biden administration having Fed-Exed them the parts.

Still trying to do the next best thing to it…

The Biden administration in its final days is shifting more than $100 million in military aid from Israel and Egypt to Lebanon as it tries to bolster a ceasefire agreement it helped mediate between Israel and Hezbollah.

In separate notices sent to Congress, the State Department said it was moving $95 million in military assistance intended for Egypt and $7.5 million for Israel toward supporting the Lebanese army and its government.

The notices were dated Jan. 3 and obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Lebanese Army is controlled by a Hezbollah puppet government. This hasn’t stopped us from spending a fortune propping it up on the theory that the puppet is somehow supposed to stop the puppeteer.

Here’s a press release from the State Department in 2022 that resulted in everyone involved being fired.

“U.S. security assistance for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) is a key component of U.S. Lebanon policy to strengthen Lebanon’s sovereignty, secure its borders, counter internal threats, and disrupt terrorist facilitation.

Key areas of cooperation include border security, maritime security, defense institution building, arms transfers, and counterterrorism.

The LAF historically served as a pillar of stability in a country facing extraordinary challenges, including the presence of the terrorist group Hezbollah.

The U.S.-LAF partnership builds the LAF’s capacity as the sole legitimate defender of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Since 2006, U.S. investments of more than $3 billion to the LAF enabled the Lebanese military to be a stabilizing force against regional threats.”

Over $3 billion. To a terrorist puppet force. To fight terrorism.

The same folks who lecture endlessly on U.S. foreign aid to Israel never seem to get around to mentioning this, or the billions to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and every Muslim terror state in the world.

But yes the LAF is a pillar of stability which is why Hezbollah was able to take over the country, build tens of thousands of rockets, and a force of tens of thousands of Jihadists.

Here’s another $7.5 million diverted from Israel to Hezbollah’s puppet, whose current role is once again acting as a shield for Hezbollah and pretending that Hezbollah is keeping the ceasefire by standing in front of the terrorists.

When you’ve already spent $3 billion, what’s $7.5 million more?