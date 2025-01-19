IDF bombs Hamas positions as ceasefire delayed

Scene of IDF strike on khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 19, 2025 (Telegram)

Israel delayed Gaza ceasefire for hours and struck multiple terror targets after Hamas refused to handover list of hostages to be released.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Implementation of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was delayed Sunday morning, after the Hamas terror organization failed to provide a list of the three Israeli hostages slated for release later in the day.

As part of the agreement signed last week, Hamas is obligated to provide Israel with the names of the hostages slated for release at least 24 hours prior to their return to Israel.

While Hamas was required to identify the three by 4:30 p.m. Saturday – one full day before their scheduled return Sunday afternoon – the terror group declined to release the hostages’ names by the scheduled start of the ceasefire at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

As a result, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and the IDF announced the beginning of the ceasefire had been delayed.

In the interim, IDF forces bombed and shelled Hamas positions across the Gaza Strip.

According to Gaza health officials, 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in attacks on Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Khan Yunis, Beit Hanoun, and other sites across the Gaza Strip.

At 10:24 a.m., Hamas finally released the names of three Israeli women slated for release Sunday afternoon.

The hostages have been identified as Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.

The Prime Minister’s Office responded to the release of the hostage list, saying Israeli security officials were verifying the details.

“Israel has received the list of the hostages who are due to be released today according to the framework. The security establishment is now checking the details,” the GPO said.

“Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch has initially notified the hostages’ families via IDF representatives.”

Netanyahu’s office said that following the publication of the hostage list, the ceasefire went into effect at 11:15 a.m.