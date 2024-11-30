IDF strikes Syria and Lebanon citing ceasefire violations

View of the Quneitra Border crossing, between Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights, March 24, 2023. (Doron Horowitz/Flash90)

The IDF vowed to deal swiftly with any violations of the ceasefire agreement, including the transfer of weapons.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On Saturday, the IAF struck targets in Syria and Lebanon, citing violations of the days-old ceasefire agreement.

The strike in Syria took place close to the border in Lebanon, which Israel said Hezbollah was using to transfer weapons.

In a statement, Israel’s military said, “The action was taken after identifying the transfer of weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which continued even after the ceasefire agreement. This transfer represents a threat to the State of Israel and violates the terms of the ceasefire.”

Syrian media said the strikes occurred close to the al-Qusayr area, although Israeli sources didn’t specify what kind of facilities were hit.

“The IDF will continue to act to remove any threat to the State of Israel that violates the terms of the ceasefire agreement,” the military added.

The strikes come as instability erupts in Syria with insurgents breaching Aleppo.

Israel’s military also struck at observed ceasefire violators in Lebanon as they noticed Hezbollah terrorists loading a car with RPG, ammunition boxes, and other military equipment.

The IDF also noticed Hezbollah terrorists in a building that the terrorist group previously used.

Also on Saturday, the IAF struck at a facility near Sidon, which Hezbollah used to store rocket launchers.

The IDF carried out a drone strike “deep within Lebanon” against a vehicle at a facility Hezbollah used to manufacture missiles.

Israel’s military in Lebanon also discovered a cache of weapons stored at a mosque.

They also dismissed Hezbollah terrorists spotted in the no-go area in Southern Lebanon.

Lebanese media also accused Israel of breaching the ceasefire agreement and claimed an Israeli drone attacked a car in the southern village of Majdal Zoun, wounding three people.