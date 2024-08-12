Iran implicated in hacking of Trump campaign

Iran denies allegations leveled by Trump spokesperson, after campaign claims it was hacked by Iranian agents.

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign was hacked recently, Politico reported Saturday, after the media outlet claims it received internal campaign documents sent to it by an anonymous email account.

Beginning on July 22nd, Politico received emails from an AOL account under the name “Robert,” relaying internal communications from a top Trump campaign official.

According to the report, the documents included internal campaign researcher on Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, prior to his selection as Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Two sources contacted by Politico verified that the documents were authentic, with one source saying that the dossier was a preliminary version of the campaign’s vetting file for Vance.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung confirmed Saturday that the former president’s campaign data had been hacked, claiming that a report from Microsoft had implicated Iranian-linked hackers.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Cheung said.

“On Friday, a new report from Microsoft found that Iranian hackers broke into the account of a ‘high ranking official’ on the U.S. presidential campaign in June 2024, which coincides with the close timing of President Trump’s selection of a vice presidential nominee.”

“The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House.”

On Saturday, Trump posted a message to the Truth Social social media outlet, claiming that Iranian hackers targeted his campaign because “our Government is Weak and Ineffective.”

“We were just informed by Microsoft Corporation that one of our many websites was hacked by the Iranian Government – Never a nice thing to do!”

“They were only able to get publicly available information but, nevertheless, they shouldn’t be doing anything of this nature. Iran and others will stop at nothing, because our Government is Weak and Ineffective, but it won’t be for long. What Iran doesn’t realize is that I will make the World a better and safer place, and that’s good for them, also!”