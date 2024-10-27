Iran jails citizens for filming its military humiliation

IAF pilots gear up for 'Operation Days of Atonement.' (Twitter Screenshot)

Iran’s crackdown on information sharing comes as details of Saturday’s early morning Israeli strikes remain uncertain.

By Jewish Breaking News

Iran is threatening to jail any citizens who share footage of Israel’s strikes, with authorities warning that distributing images or information to “hostile media affiliated with the Zionist regime could result in sentences ranging from one to 10 years in prison,” reports the Telegraph.

Despite the Islamic regime’s strict censorship laws, many Iranians continue to circumvent restrictions using VPNs, enabling access to social media platforms where footage of missiles flying over Tehran has been circulating.

What is known is that the attacks targeted air defense systems and missile production facilities across Iran, though the precise number of targets and extent of damage have not been disclosed by the IDF.

Notably, there are no credible reports of Iranian air defenses successfully intercepting any Israeli missiles during the operation, nor of fighter jets being scrambled to counter the threat.

While the Islamic Republic’s establishment attempts to downplay the strikes as ineffective and praise Iran’s air defenses, the regime faces mounting pressure from hardliners demanding retaliation.

However, Iran’s response options appear limited. Having already launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel twice this year with minimal impact, and lacking an effective air force, the country’s retaliatory capabilities are largely restricted to medium-range ballistic missiles of uncertain accuracy.

According to Iran International, while the Islamic Republic possesses approximately 3,000 missiles at its disposal, the core issue isn’t weapon availability but rather Iran’s vulnerability to Israeli counterstrikes.

Any significant retaliation could prompt Israel to target critical economic infrastructure, particularly Iran’s domestic oil refineries.

The destruction of even one of Iran’s two major refineries could trigger serious domestic problems as winter approaches.

Furthermore, Iran’s traditional strategy of confronting Israel through its terror proxies has also shown signs of weakening.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas have been significantly degraded by recent Israeli operations, with Hezbollah unable to launch the massive rocket barrages that many analysts feared could overwhelm Israeli air defenses.