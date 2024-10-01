Iran’s anti-Mossad intel was infiltrated by a Mossad agent

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says Iranian intelligence completely infiltrated by Mossad agents.

By World Israel News Staff

An Iranian elite intelligence unit aimed at thwarting Mossad activity was thoroughly infiltrated by the Mossad, said former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in a bombshell interview with CNN Turkey on Monday.

“Israel can even threaten the safety of the [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei with its intelligence network operating in Iran through the Mossad. Let me give an example from eight years ago to understand the kind of power Israel has achieved within Iran through the Mossad,” Ahmadinejad said.

“Israel organizes complex operations inside Iran,” he continued. “They can easily obtain very important information. Iranian authorities are still silent about this situation. Mossad had such a large network of agents in Iran, both on the streets and within the government, that they could have assassinated anyone they wanted to.”

Ahmadinejad added that the Iranian in charge of the country’s anti-Mossad unit “was an Israeli agent.”

The former president also said that this individual, along with 20 others in the unit, were responsible for the theft of classified documents regarding Iran’s nuclear program, which were presented to the United Nations by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2018.

Those double agents also were responsible for the assassination of several Iranian nuclear scientists, then fled the country.

“The Mossad has infiltrated various state units in Iran over the past ten years. All government officials now need to fear for their lives,” former Iranian foreign minister Ali Younesi said in a 2022 interview.

“Things have gotten to a point where they have started openly threatening government officials. As someone who worked in the intelligence ministry, the situation pains me.”

According to recent reports, the Mossad has foiled some 50 terror attacks since the October 7th massacres.

A recent failed suicide bombing in Tel Aviv is thought to have been planned by Iran.