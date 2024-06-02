Israel fighting against ‘demonic’ Islamism: Iranian dissident

Iran uses “rape as a weapon” like the Hamas terror group, says Iranian dissident.



By World Israel News Staff

An Iran-born human rights activist critical of the Islamic regime toured Israel this week, telling media that Israel is fighting against the same “demonic” strain of Islamic ideology currently manifesting in her home country.

Lily Moo, who uses a pseudonym in order to protect her family members who still live in Iran, lives in London and is an outspoken critic of the Ayatollah Khameini and the Islamist government of Iran.

Speaking to Kan News, Moo said she recognized the sexual assaults committed by Hamas against Israeli Jewish women as the same “wild, demon, inhumane form of treatment” that the Iranian regime leverages to crack down on dissent.

She referred to Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman murdered by the country’s morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf in an immodest manner.

“Mahsa Amini simply existed as a woman, and she was killed,” said Moo.

“She wasn’t resisting. She wasn’t holding [a protest sign]. She wasn’t pulling her scarf off. She was walking with her brother.”

During the mass protests following Amini’s murder, Moo said that the Iranian regime had used sexual assault against men, women, and children arrested at demonstrations in order to suppress dissent.

“They use rape as a weapon,” like the Hamas terror group, Moo said.

Moo also spoke to those in the West downplaying the brutality of the October 7th terror onslaught and protesters demanding that Israel to end the war against Hamas.

“There are people denying the atrocities of October 7th,” Moo said.

“There are people who are not willing to look for all the clues that are in front of them. There are people who have continuously ignored the plea of Iranians, and the fact that all of these atrocities happened, reported into the international media, fallen on deaf ears.”

If Islamic extremism is allowed to continue unchecked, Moo warned, “The West is next.”