Israel not committing to Palestinian state in exchange for Saudi deal, says Netanyahu confidant

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer (l) and Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar arrive at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Jan. 3, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Netanyahu confident tells the Knesset Israel has not committed to backing Palestinian statehood in exchange for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, says Jerusalem will work with US and regional allies to devise day-after plan for Gaza Strip.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Israeli government has not made no commitments to recognize a Palestinian state in exchange for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, a senior Israeli minister and confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Wednesday.

Opposition MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) asked Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer – a former ambassador to the United States who has not been elected to the Knesset, but is a member of Netanyahu’s inner circle of advisors – whether the government had promised to back the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a deal expanding President Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords to include Saudi Arabia.

“There isn’t any such promise regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state, none at all,” Dermer insisted.

Dermer also told the Knesset that Jerusalem will work closely with the Trump administration and regional allies to devise a plan for the post-war management of the Gaza Strip, without elaborating on who would be charged with securing or administering the coastal enclave.

“For a while now, I’ve been hearing the need for an Israeli plan, and we’re actively working on it. I’m directly involved in shaping this strategy for the day after in Gaza.”

“Since it’s an Israeli initiative, we must align with both the United States and regional powers. I’m very optimistic that we can achieve effective management in Gaza post-conflict, fully in line with the Prime Minister’s framework. We’ll focus on action rather than words.”

Turning to the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and the Hezbollah terror organization, Dermer said Israel retains the right and “the ability to enforce any violation and will do what is necessary to maintain the security of the residents of the north.”

Dermer spoke shortly after the IDF revealed that Israeli forces had uncovered rocket launchers, anti-tank missiles, and other heavy weaponry hidden in caches in the Mount Dov area on the Lebanon-Israel border.