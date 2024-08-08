Israel revokes credentials of Norwegian diplomats over Palestinian state recognition

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide attends a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Thursday, March 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Israeli foreign ministry nixes diplomatic accreditation of eight Norwegian diplomats who had dealings with the Palestinian Authority, as diplomatic row over Palestinian state recognition continues.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday rescinded the diplomatic credentials of eight Norwegian officials, the ministry said in a statement, citing Norway’s recent recognition of unilateral Palestinian statehood.

Jerusalem notified Per Egil Selvaag, the Norwegian ambassador to Israel, that eight of the country’s diplomats in Israel would lose their diplomatic credentials as a consequence of “a flurry of recent anti-Israel and unilateral steps taken by the government of Norway” and “severe comments by senior Norwegian officials.”

“There is a price for anti-Israeli conduct. Instead of fighting Palestinian terrorism after October 7 and supporting Israel’s fight against the Iranian axis of evil — Norway chose to award the murderers and rapists of Hamas in the form of recognition of a Palestinian state,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz (Likud).

Israel will revoke the eight Norwegian diplomats’ credentials in one week, and will cancel their visas in three months, the Foreign Ministry said.

However, Israel will permit the diplomats to reapply for new credentials prior to the termination of their existing visas.

“Norway conducts a unilateral policy on the Palestinian issue – therefore I ordered the termination of any representation toward the Palestinian Authority on behalf of the Norwegian embassy in Israel,” Katz continued.

“Those who attack us and conduct a unilateral policy against us will pay a price.”

On Wednesday, Israel nixed an escrow deal with Norway used to transfer to Ramallah tax funds collected by Israel on the Palestinian Authority’s behalf.

A day earlier, Oslo penned a letter to the International Criminal Court rejecting claims that the court lacked jurisdiction to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.