Israel warns Iran not to rebuild Hezbollah’s forces

IDF says it has monitored Iran working in Syria to reinforce Assad regime as rebels capture key city, warns Tehran not to use foothold in Syria to rebuild Hezbollah amid ceasefire with Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military on Monday warned Iran that the IDF has monitored Iranian forces operating in Syria to bolster the Assad regime, adding that Israel will not tolerate Tehran using its foothold on Israel’s northern border to reinforce Hezbollah.

Speaking with Sky News Arabia, IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari accused Iran of attempting to transfer weapons to Hezbollah in an effort to help the terror group rebuild its operational capabilities during the ceasefire with Israel.

“The Iranian regime continues its attempts to transfer weapons to Hezbollah,” Hagari said, “which Israel considers a direct threat to its national security.”

Hagari hinted that should Israel detect Iran shipping weapons to Hezbollah, the IDF would take action, while declining to specify what form Israel’s response would take.

“We are making sure that Iranian weapons will not reach Lebanon or Hezbollah. If that happens, we will act appropriately.”

The IDF chief spokesman appeared to signal that Israel would not interfere with Iranian efforts to strengthen the Syrian military, after anti-Assad rebels captured the city of Aleppo.

“We are closely following what is happening in Syria. We saw that the Iranian regime is sending reinforcements to Syria.”

“Syria belongs to the Syrians,” Hagari continued. “What is happening in Syria concerns Syria and not Israel.”

Hagari confirmed that Israel intercepted an Iranian plane Sunday and prevented it from landing at Damascus International Airport, claiming the aircraft was carrying weapons destined for Hezbollah.

“The measure was intended to prevent the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah.”

Turning to the ceasefire with Hezbollah, Hagari said that it would be implemented “gradually.”

“We must ensure that these areas [near the Israeli border in southern Lebanon] are free of any terrorist bases to ensure our security and the security of our citizens.”