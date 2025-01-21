Israeli defense chief orders army to block Palestinian victory celebrations

Defense Minister Israel Katz instructs IDF to take steps to prevent public celebrations in Judea and Samaria over the release of Palestinian terrorists as part of the hostage deal with Hamas.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel’s defense minister has ordered the IDF to actively prevent public celebrations and victory marches by Palestinian Arabs in Judea and Samaria, following the release of jail terrorists as part of the hostage deal with Hamas.

Israel released 90 jailed Palestinian terrorists on Sunday, in the first stage of a staggered swap which is set to span six weeks.

Hamas is slated to release 30 additional Israeli hostages, both dead and alive, while Israel has committed to release 30 jailed terrorists for every freed Israeli civilian, and 50 for each IDF soldier released from captivity.

On Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) penned a letter to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, instructing the military to prevent public gatherings in Judea and Samaria celebrating the terrorist releases, to actively target armed terrorists who take part in any victory parades, and to crack down on terror groups operating in the area.

“All necessary measures must be taken to prevent the recurrence of release celebrations and large Palestinian processions in honor of the release of Palestinian terrorists to Judea and Samaria – and to target any armed Palestinian terrorist participating in these processions,” wrote Katz.

“The fight against Palestinian terrorism in Judea and Samaria is now the top priority for the IDF and the State of Israel,” Katz continued, citing recent attacks, including a deadly shooting in Samaria, and efforts by Iranian-backed terror cells to expand operations in Judea and Samaria.

“The Iranian terror network and radical Sunni Islamic [groups] primarily operate within Palestinian refugee camps to advance advanced terror means, funding, and directives for carrying out terror activities against IDF soldiers and Jewish settlers. Action must be taken against them with full force to eliminate the terror infrastructure.”

“Victory celebrations for terrorists must not provide additional encouragement to terrorism. It is our duty to provide full protection to the settlers and communities in Judea and Samaria and along the security barrier.”