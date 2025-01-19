Israeli firefighters welcomed to Los Angeles

The fires so far have burned a total of 40,697 acres, caused 27 fatalities, and destroyed 12,845 structures.

By JNS

U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) on Saturday welcomed an Israeli firefighting team that had arrived in Los Angeles to help battle the fires that have ravaged the city.

“Great to welcome brave Israeli firefighters to L.A. who have joined the effort to contain the #LosAngelesFires #Israel is not just sending firefighters but absorbing all costs to do so,” he tweeted.

Israel’s Fire and Rescue Authority sent a team of five fire protection experts to California on Wednesday in an effort to assist firefighters battling the wildfires still blazing in Los Angeles.

The delegation, which will remain in the United States for about a week, includes members who specialize in forest fire prevention, with experience gained from major blazes in Israel in past years.

According to the the latest numbers provided by the CalFire website, the Pacific Palisades fire is 49% contained and the Eaton Fire, affecting Pasadena and Altadena, is 73% contained.

The fires so far have burned a total of 40,697 acres, caused 27 fatalities and destroyed 12,845 structures.

Both Southern California and Israel share similar climates, with hot and dry summer seasons and only limited rain in the winter months. This, coupled with strong winds, contributes to the outbreak of wildfires.

Earlier this week, volunteer Israeli search-and-rescue organization Zaka offered its assistance in dealing with the devastating wildfires raging in California.

Separately, the Israeli NGO IsraAID said on Sunday that it was planning to send an emergency response team to support communities affected by the fires.