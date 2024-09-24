Israeli man injured in Megiddo rocket attack

Scene of rocket attack on Megiddo in northern Israel, September 24th, 2024. (United Hatzalah)

Hezbollah unleashes massive rocket barrage on Galilee, sparking fires across northern Israel which torched homes and warehouses.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah terrorists operating in southern Lebanon fired roughly 100 rockets at the Galilee in northern Israel Tuesday morning and early afternoon, sparking multiple blazes and leaving at least one person injured.

Beginning before dawn Tuesday and continuing into the afternoon, volleys of rockets were fired towards Israel, with the IDF confirming at least 100 launches.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket injured a 19-year-old man in the northern town of Megiddo.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim before evacuating him to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center.

“We provided initial medical assistance at the scene to a young man, approximately 25 years old, who was moderately injured by shrapnel,” Itzhak Miro and Avraham Vazana, United Hatzalah EMTs, reported from the scene. “He was then evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.”

Rocket attacks earlier in the day on the northeastern Israeli city of Kiryat Shemona sparked fires which damaged a number of buildings.

Six firefighting teams have been deployed to the city, according to the Israel Fire and Rescue Authority.

Some 50 rockets were launched towards Kiryat Shemona Tuesday, with one projectile striking the local cemetery, causing heavy damage, Kan reported.

Multiple fires have also been reported elsewhere across northern Israel, with some damage reported to private homes.

Rockets also struck the western Galilee Tuesday morning, including one direct hit on Route 70, near the Arab-Israeli town of Tamra.

The rocket strike did not cause injuries, but nearly struck passing vehicles, dashboard camera footage from the incident revealed.

IDF forces responded with airstrikes against Hezbollah positions in the northern Beqaa Valley Tuesday, with airstrikes reported in Beirut Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, a total of 558 people were killed and 1,835 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions since Monday morning.