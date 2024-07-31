Israeli men’s swim team makes history at Paris Olympics, breaks national record

Their victory is the first time Israel has made it to an Olympic final in the 4×200m freestyle relay.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Israel’s men’s swimming team set a new Israeli record in the 4×200m freestyle relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday morning with a time of 7:08.43 and advanced to the finals taking place on Tuesday night.

Their victory is the first time Israel has made it to an Olympic final in the 4×200m freestyle relay and is also Israel’s first swimming final of the Paris Olympics.

The Olympic team is comprised of Bar Soloveychik, Eitan Ben Shitrit, Gal Cohen Groumi, and Denis Loktev.

Israel tied with Japan in fifth place in the relay on Tuesday morning.

Both countries are advancing to the final, and they will compete against South Korea, Germany, France, Great Britain, the US, Australia, and China.