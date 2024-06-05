Israeli rabbi says ‘Hamas wants Israel under Islamic rule’

Arabs wave Hamas flags outside the Al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during the last Friday of Ramadan, April 29, 2022. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

‘The conflict is over the Torah of Israel over Judaism. Islam cannot recognize Judaism,’ said Rabbi Ariel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, President of the Ramat Gan Yeshiva, gave a talk in honor of Jerusalem Day, during which he stressed that Hamas aims to wipe out Israel’s Jewish identity.

Rabbi Ariel said, “The war this time is not over the national existence of the country but over the spirit.”

“What does Hamas want? Hamas wants one thing – that Islam will rule in the Land of Israel. The conflict is over the Torah of Israel over Judaism. Islam cannot recognize Judaism,” said Rabbi Ariel.

Hamas’s charter, which hasn’t changed in 18 years, states that the “problem of Palestine” is a conflict between Islam and the “infidel” Jews, and the only resolution is a refusal to recognize and eliminate the Jewish State.

Rabbi Ariel continued, “If Jews in Israel are subjected to Islam … No Jew in Israel is prepared to accept this situation.”

He explained, “The war is a war of independence, on the spirit of the people of Israel, fighting for Judaism, for Jerusalem.”

“It is clear that from the first moment that the Gentiles began their resistance here, their claim is not to leave,” Rabbi Ariel continued.

During a meeting, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that they would see the day when “Israel will be eliminated.”

Haniyeh was visiting Iran representing Hamas at the funeral of Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash.

“The divine promise to eliminate the Zionist entity will be fulfilled, and we will see the day when Palestine will rise from the river to the sea,” Khamenei told Haniyeh during the meeting.

Haniyeh responded, “God willing we will see that day together.”

Referencing recent anti-Israel protests on college campuses, Iranian religious leader expressed approval of widespread endorsement of their joint cause.

“Who would have believed that one day, slogans in support of Palestine would be raised in US universities and that the flag of Palestine would be raised there?”